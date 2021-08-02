Freshpet trades down, will increase prices to offset rising beef, freight, and labor costs
Aug. 02, 2021 5:05 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: SA News Team
- Freshpet (FRPT -1.63% post-market) shares dropped further after falling -2.13% during trading hours today after the company posted negative EPS of -$0.17, misses by $0.11. EPS were $0.00 for the comparable quarter in 2020 with $0.2M in net income.
- The company experienced lower gross margins than the previous year due to inflation in beef prices and increased processing costs due to an expansion of production capacities.
- Freshpet will raise prices to recapture rising costs in inputs, freight, and labor. The increases will be "very noticeable to consumers," said CEO William Cyr in the company's earnings call.
- Net sales for the company were up 35.8% Y/Y. The company increases its guidance for yearly revenue to above $445M from $430M due to the price increases. The outlook for EBITDA remains the same.
