Tetra Technologies EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Aug. 02, 2021
- Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
- Revenue of $102.33M (+6.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.62M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 44% from the first quarter of 2021 reflecting stronger operational performance from both business segments.
- "We have reduced our term loan by $36.3 million from $220.5 million as of September 30, 2020, to $184.2 million as of June 30, 2021 and reduced it by another $8.2 million in July." said Brady Murphy, TETRA's CEO.
- Shares -2.23% AH.
