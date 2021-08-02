Tetra Technologies EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue

  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of -$0.05.
  • Revenue of $102.33M (+6.5% Y/Y) misses by $4.62M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was up 44% from the first quarter of 2021 reflecting stronger operational performance from both business segments.
  • "We have reduced our term loan by $36.3 million from $220.5 million as of September 30, 2020, to $184.2 million as of June 30, 2021 and reduced it by another $8.2 million in July." said Brady Murphy, TETRA's CEO.
  • Shares -2.23% AH.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.