RPM International acquires indoor air quality services business
Aug. 02, 2021 5:17 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- RPM International's (NYSE:RPM) Tremco Construction Products group acquires indoor air quality services business - Pure Air Control Services - at the undisclosed terms of the transaction.
- Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Pure Air was founded in 1984 and has an annual net sales of ~$10M, report. It offers range of indoor air quality solutions, including environmental consulting, building diagnostics, laboratory services, and HVAC system hygienic cleaning and restoration.
- On acquisition, Pure Air will become part of Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance’s affiliated construction services company, Weatherproofing Technologies.
- "Pure Air represents a strategic and synergistic service-related business for Tremco Roofing and our Construction Products Group. Combined, these complementary businesses have greater horsepower to penetrate vertical markets," says RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan.
