RPM International acquires indoor air quality services business

Aug. 02, 2021 5:17 PM ETRPM International Inc. (RPM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • RPM International's (NYSE:RPM) Tremco Construction Products group acquires indoor air quality services business - Pure Air Control Services - at the undisclosed terms of the transaction.
  • Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, Pure Air was founded in 1984 and has an annual net sales of ~$10M, report. It offers range of indoor air quality solutions, including environmental consulting, building diagnostics, laboratory services, and HVAC system hygienic cleaning and restoration.
  • On acquisition, Pure Air will become part of Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance’s affiliated construction services company, Weatherproofing Technologies.
  • "Pure Air represents a strategic and synergistic service-related business for Tremco Roofing and our Construction Products Group. Combined, these complementary businesses have greater horsepower to penetrate vertical markets," says RPM Chairman and CEO Frank C. Sullivan.
  • Recently, Wells Fargo downgraded RPM International to Equal Weight cutting price target on near-term margin pressure.
