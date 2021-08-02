Newmark Group arranges sale of San Jose office campus
Aug. 02, 2021 5:20 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)NMRK, KKR, KRSTXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has arranged the sale of a 603,666ft2 office campus in San Jose, California.
- Located at 110, 120, 130 Holger Way in San Jose, HQ @ First has been fully leased to a global technology company. The Class A campus features a two-story lobby, all-hands conference rooms, a fitness center and a 300+ seat cafeteria space.
- Japan-based real estate developer Mori Trust Co. was the seller. Global investment firm KKR bought the property through its KKR Real Estate Select Trust (MUTF:KRSTX) fund.