Newmark Group arranges sale of San Jose office campus

Aug. 02, 2021 5:20 PM ETNewmark Group, Inc. (NMRK)NMRK, KKR, KRSTXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) has arranged the sale of a 603,666ft2 office campus in San Jose, California.
  • Located at 110, 120, 130 Holger Way in San Jose, HQ @ First has been fully leased to a global technology company. The Class A campus features a two-story lobby, all-hands conference rooms, a fitness center and a 300+ seat cafeteria space.
  • Japan-based real estate developer Mori Trust Co. was the seller. Global investment firm KKR bought the property through its KKR Real Estate Select Trust (MUTF:KRSTX) fund.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.