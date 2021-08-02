Mid-America Apartment Communities offers 1.1M shares in forward sale agreement

  • Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) enters into a forward sale agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo Securities to sell its 1.1M common shares in public offering.
  • The transaction is to be settled no later than February 2, 2023.
  • MAA expects to contribute the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to its operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P., which will use the proceeds for its development and redevelopment activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Stock is down 1.4% in after-hours trading.
