Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust to purchase all outstanding shares and more
Aug. 02, 2021 5:32 PM ETGAMCO Investors, Inc. (GBL), GGO.PA, GGOGBL, GGO.PA, GGOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSE:GGO) (NYSEMKT:GGO.PA) (NYSE:GBL) Board of Trustees of the Fund has approved an issuer tender offer to purchase for cash all of the Fund’s issued and outstanding common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.001 per share.
- Offer will commence on August 3, 2021, and will expire on September 24, 2021.
- Shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol “GGO.”
- As of July 30, 2021, the Fund had 1,546,852 shares outstanding; its NAV per Share was $17.24 and its market price per Share was $16.21, representing a discount of 5.97% to NAV.
- Purchases will be made at a price equal to 98% of the net asset value
- The board also authorized the redemption of all outstanding Series A Cumulative Puttable and Callable Preferred Shares at $40.0055 per share.