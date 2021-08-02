Translate Bio surges in after hours on report of Sanofi bid (update)

  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) jumped 69% in after hours trading on report that Sanofi is said to have offered to buy the U.S. biotech company.
  • Translate's board was expected to meet today to discuss the bid, according to a Reuters report. Sanofi's board met on Sunday to talk about the possible deal. Terms of the bid weren't known.
  • Last March, Sanofi and Translate Bio added an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19 to their 2018 collaboration aimed at developing vaccines for infectious diseases. Last month, the companies initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
  • Last week, Translate Bio climbs to a five-month high after Street-high target from Roth.
  • Translate Bio has a $2.08B market cap compared to $142.B and $79/3.1B in recent S&P 500 component Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) German partner in COVID-19 vaccine development, BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), respectively.
  • Also see June 2020, Sanofi, Translate Bio expand mRNA vaccine collaboration.
  • Translate Bio short interest 11% of float.
