Continental Resources rallies after big Q2 beat; resumes stock buybacks
Aug. 02, 2021 6:51 PM ETContinental Resources, Inc. (CLR)CLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +2.7% post-market after routing Q2 earnings expectations and saying it has resumed its $1B stock buyback program, which had begun two years ago; $683M of share repurchase capacity remains available.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDAX soared to $990.9M from $36M in the year-ago quarter.
- Last Friday, Continental raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15/share from $0.11/share previously.
- The company says it is accelerating its net debt reduction and is targeting $4.7B of projected total debt and $3.7B projected net debt by year-end 2021, with a net debt to EBITDAX ratio below 1x.
- Continental says it has cut its total debt to $4.74B, with a cash balance of $150M, equating to net debt of $4.59B.
- Continental also projects 18% return on capital employed vs. its previous estimate of 12% for 2021.
- For Q2, production surged 67% Y/Y to 338.7K boe/day, including a near doubling of Bakken output to 174.6K net boe/day.
- The company's average price jumped nearly 5x to $39.99/boe from $7.88/boe a year earlier, including average realized prices for oil of $62.37/bbl vs. $16.35/bbl and natural gas of $3.06/Mcf vs. $0.12/Mcf in the year-ago quarter.
- Continental raises various FY 2021 guidance metrics and differentials, including natural gas production guidance to 900M-1B cf/day from an earlier forecast of 880M-920M cf/day; it maintains prior guidance for full-year oil production of 160K-165K bbl/day.