Continental Resources rallies after big Q2 beat; resumes stock buybacks

Oil extractor
chengwaidefeng/iStock via Getty Images

  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +2.7% post-market after routing Q2 earnings expectations and saying it has resumed its $1B stock buyback program, which had begun two years ago; $683M of share repurchase capacity remains available.
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDAX soared to $990.9M from $36M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Last Friday, Continental raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15/share from $0.11/share previously.
  • The company says it is accelerating its net debt reduction and is targeting $4.7B of projected total debt and $3.7B projected net debt by year-end 2021, with a net debt to EBITDAX ratio below 1x.
  • Continental says it has cut its total debt to $4.74B, with a cash balance of $150M, equating to net debt of $4.59B.
  • Continental also projects 18% return on capital employed vs. its previous estimate of 12% for 2021.
  • For Q2, production surged 67% Y/Y to 338.7K boe/day, including a near doubling of Bakken output to 174.6K net boe/day.
  • The company's average price jumped nearly 5x to $39.99/boe from $7.88/boe a year earlier, including average realized prices for oil of $62.37/bbl vs. $16.35/bbl and natural gas of $3.06/Mcf vs. $0.12/Mcf in the year-ago quarter.
  • Continental raises various FY 2021 guidance metrics and differentials, including natural gas production guidance to 900M-1B cf/day from an earlier forecast of 880M-920M cf/day; it maintains prior guidance for full-year oil production of 160K-165K bbl/day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.