Eni finds more oil offshore Mexico containing up to 200M boe

Aug. 02, 2021 1:11 PM ETEni S.p.A. (E), LUKOYLUKOY, E, LUKFYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eni (E +0.5%) says it made a new discovery in its Block 10 area of the Cuenca Salina Sureste basin offshore Mexico which could contain 150M-200M boe in place, according to preliminary estimates.
  • The company says the Sayulita-1 deepwater well found 55 meters of net pay of good quality oil in the Upper Miocene sequences
  • According to Russia's Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Sayulita-1 is the second consecutive successful well drilled under its partnership with operator Eni.
  • Eni says the presence of nearby discoveries increases the viability of developing Sayulita, as several Block 10 prospects could be developed together.
  • "Exploration efforts place Eni well for their transition into a more environmentally conscious company," Valkyrie Trading Society writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
