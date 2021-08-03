Solar Integrated Roofing reports 600% of sales growth in July
Aug. 03, 2021 5:44 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)SIRCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) has achieved a record of at least $10.5M in preliminary sales in July 2021, representing growth of at least 600% Y/Y.
- "The incredible sales growth we saw in July is just the tip of the iceberg, as our marketing campaigns and recently acquired companies are just starting to kick in - I believe we can continue this rapid cadence of sequential growth in the historically busy fall season towards a $150 million annual sales run rate," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer of Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. "As we look inwards to prioritize organic growth and key marketing initiatives get underway, I believe we will be well positioned to achieve our goal of realizing synergies with scale and reaching a sustainable level of profitability.
- With sustained sales momentum and recently announced share buyback program, the company is well positioned to create sustainable value for shareholders over the long-term.