AbCellera and Tachyon Therapeutics ink drug discovery and development collaboration
Aug. 03, 2021 6:06 AM ETAbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)ABCLBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Tachyon Therapeutics announce a collaboration to facilitate the discovery and development of a therapeutic antibody targeting LEFTY1 in advanced cancers.
- Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on products that are derived from its antibody discovery platform.
- In addition, AbCellera has the option to invest in preclinical and clinical development in exchange for an increased share of product sales.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.
- AbCellera and Angios GmbH had inked a multi-year, multi-target collaboration for the discovery of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for vascular diseases of the eye, in May.