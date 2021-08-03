AbCellera and Tachyon Therapeutics ink drug discovery and development collaboration

  • AbCellera (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Tachyon Therapeutics announce a collaboration to facilitate the discovery and development of a therapeutic antibody targeting LEFTY1 in advanced cancers.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, AbCellera is eligible to receive milestone payments and royalties on products that are derived from its antibody discovery platform.
  • In addition, AbCellera has the option to invest in preclinical and clinical development in exchange for an increased share of product sales.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
  • AbCellera and Angios GmbH had inked a multi-year, multi-target collaboration for the discovery of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for vascular diseases of the eye, in May.
