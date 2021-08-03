Blue Apron EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue
Aug. 03, 2021
- Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.98 misses by $0.09.
- Revenue of $124.01M (-5.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.29M.
- Second quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.5 million
- FY guidance: Blue Apron continues to expect to generate high single-digit to low double-digit net revenue growth for the full year 2021 compared to 2020, with the expectation that the second half of 2021 will reflect growth over the second half of 2020. The company also continues to expect that it will generate positive annual adjusted EBITDA beginning with full year 2022.
