Dow Jones, Nasdaq edge higher before latest round of earnings

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.
monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Investors are still sizing up recent developments surrounding the Delta variant, with the S&P 500 ending lower on Monday amid concerns over a slowing U.S. economic recovery. While stock futures turned higher overnight, things were also looking positive heading into Monday's session. At the time of writing, Dow and S&P 500 futures were ahead by 0.4%, while contracts linked to the Nasdaq pointed 0.2% higher.
  • "Delta is now rapidly spreading in the U.S. and a modest pullback in activity can't be ruled out," said Solita Marcelli, CIO Americas at UBS. "But any potential slowdown should be somewhat muted."
  • Growth worries also prompted a drop in Treasury yields on Monday, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sinking as much as 8 basis points to 1.15%. Fresh data further showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded at a slower pace than a month ago, hitting economically sensitive stocks like materials and industrials, while inflation is running at 30-year highs, according to the Fed's preferred gauge.
  • Elsewhere: Earnings season continues today with Q2 results from Alibaba, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Lyft and Under Armour. The Treasury Department has also begun conducting emergency cash-conservation steps to avoid busting through the federal borrowing limit. A two-year suspension of the debt ceiling expired at the end of July and the measures will permit Treasury to pay off government bills without floating new debt for two to three months.
