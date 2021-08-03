CONSOL Energy misses on revenue

  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX): Q2 Adjusted EBITDA of $84.4M
  • Revenue of $287.16M (+76.6% Y/Y) misses by $2.99M.
  • Total coal revenue during the second quarter was $259.8M compared to $102.3M in the year-ago period.
  • Coal shipments of 5.9 million tons, of which 55% went into the export market and 47% into non-power generation applications.
  • 2021 Guidance and Outlook : 2021 targeted coal sales volume of 23.5-25.0 million tons; 24.6 million tons contracted at an average revenue per ton of $44.02/ton, assuming PJM West power forwards of $34.75/MWh (priced as of July 1, 2021 for 2H21); Average cash cost of coal sold per ton2 expectation of $27.00-$28.00/ton; Capital expenditures of $160-$180M including the Itmann project.
