Alibaba EPS beats by RMB2.31, misses on revenue, boost buyback
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of RMB16.60 beats by RMB2.31; GAAP EPS of RMB16.38.
- Revenue of RMB205.74B (+33.8% Y/Y) misses by RMB2.93B.
- We are increasing our share repurchase program from US$10 billion to US$15 billion, the largest share repurchase program in the Company’s history, because we are confident of our long-term growth prospects. Our net cash position remains strong and we have repurchased approximately US$3.7 billion of our ADSs since April 1, 2021.”
- In June 2021, our China retail marketplaces had 939 million mobile MAUs, representing a quarterly net increase of 14 million. We continue to increase penetration in less-developed areas, reflecting our success in broadening product offerings to meet diverse consumer demand.
- During the quarter ended June 30, 2021, our China retail marketplaces recorded solid physical goods GMV growth that reflected strengths in categories such as apparel and accessories, home furnishing and consumer electronics.
- Annual active consumers of the Alibaba Ecosystem across the world reached approximately 1.18 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 45 million from the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. This includes 912 million consumers in China1 and 265 million consumers overseas served by Lazada, AliExpress, Trendyol and Daraz.
- Shares -1% PM.
