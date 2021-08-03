Xylem EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance

Aug. 03, 2021 6:57 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)XYLBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.35B (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Raises full-year organic revenue guidance to a range of 6% to 8% and 9 to 11 percent on a reported basis from previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 5 to 7 percent, and 8 to 10 percent on a reported basis. Full-year adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70 vs. consensus of $2.72.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.