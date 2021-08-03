Xylem EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance
Aug. 03, 2021
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.35B (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Raises full-year organic revenue guidance to a range of 6% to 8% and 9 to 11 percent on a reported basis from previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 5 to 7 percent, and 8 to 10 percent on a reported basis. Full-year adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $2.55 to $2.70 vs. consensus of $2.72.
