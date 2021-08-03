SpringWorks Therapeutics to initiate early-stage mirdametinib cancer study

  • SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) announces Phase 1b/2a trial of mirdametinib in patients with advanced solid cancers harboring MAPK-activating mutations.
  • The trial is expected to begin recruiting patients during the third quarter of 2021.
  • The open-label Phase 1b/2a parallel design, platform study will evaluate the safety and tolerability, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of mirdametinib in two study arms.
  • The primary objectives of the trial will be to evaluate the safety and tolerability and anti-tumor efficacy of mirdametinib in combination with fulvestrant and as a single agent.
  • The efficacy endpoints will include best objective response by RECIST 1.1, disease control rate, duration of response, progression-free survival, and pharmacokinetic endpoints.
