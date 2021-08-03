Willis Towers Watson Q2 earnings reflect margin expansion across segments
Aug. 03, 2021 6:59 AM ETWillis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Q2 adjusted earnings easily beat the consensus estimate as each of its three operating segments recorded strong Y/Y growth and margin expansion.
- Meanwhile, the company leaves behind its merger pact with AON after AON couldn't reach an agreement to resolve the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust concerns.
- "We are focused on moving forward independently, with confidence in our ability to continue delivering significant value for all of our stakeholders," said CEO John Haley
- Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.66 fly past the average analyst estimate of $1.96 and increased from $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 revenue of $2.29B, beating consensus of $2.23B, increased from $2.11B a year ago.
- Operating income and operating margin by segment:
- Human Capital & Benefits — $192M vs. $160M a year ago; 23.0% vs. 20.9%;
- Corporate Risk & Broking — $181M vs. $135M; 22.9% vs. 19.2%;
- Investment Risk & Reinsurance — $133M vs. $119M; 33.3% vs. 28.7%.
- Net income attributable to WLTW was $184M, or $1.41 per share, vs. $94M, or $0.72 per share, in Q2 2020; earnings for Q2 2021 included pretax transaction and integration expenses of $51M, mostly related to the proposed AON merger before its termination.
- Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Willis Towers Watson EPS beats by $0.70, beats on revenue