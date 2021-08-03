Blockchain development platform QuickNode adds Solana support
Aug. 03, 2021 9:00 AM ETSolana USD (SOL-USD)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- QuickNode expands its ecosystem with support for Solana (SOL-USD), an independent blockchain network with its own eponymous cryptocurrency. The network uses a unique proof-of-history feature that orders decentralized transactions based on submission time to deliver faster speed and capacity.
- Solana boasts interoperability with Ethereum (ETH-USD) through Wormhole, a cross-chain bridge between the two.
- QuickNode has developed a Web 3 cloud platform that helps developers create blockchain apps. The startup supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Polygon and xDai.
- “Developers are the backbone of Solana and critical in building the Web 3 ecosystem of the future. We are delighted to welcome QuickNode, a leading blockchain development player, who will provide developers everywhere access to scalable node infrastructure and developer tooling to make building on Solana easy,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, Founder and CEO of Solana.
- In May, QuickNode raised $5.3 million in a seed funding round led by Seven Seven Six, the venture capital firm created by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. QuickNode said it would use the funds to expand its range of products and tools.
