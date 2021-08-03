Ametek EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues guidance

Aug. 03, 2021 7:00 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)AMEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ametek (NYSE:AME): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $1.39B (+37.6% Y/Y) beats by $60M.

  • "Following our second quarter results, we are increasing our guidance for the year. For 2021, we now expect overall sales to be up approximately 20% with organic sales up approximately 10%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.68, up 17% to 18% over 2020 and an increase from our previous guidance range of $4.48 to $4.56 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.57. We expect overall sales in the third quarter to be up in the mid-20% range compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.18, up 15% to 17% over the same period in 2020 vs. consensus of $1.17," commented Mr. Zapico.

  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.