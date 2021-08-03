Ametek EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues guidance
- Ametek (NYSE:AME): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $1.00 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $1.39B (+37.6% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
"Following our second quarter results, we are increasing our guidance for the year. For 2021, we now expect overall sales to be up approximately 20% with organic sales up approximately 10%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.68, up 17% to 18% over 2020 and an increase from our previous guidance range of $4.48 to $4.56 per diluted share vs. consensus of $4.57. We expect overall sales in the third quarter to be up in the mid-20% range compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.16 to $1.18, up 15% to 17% over the same period in 2020 vs. consensus of $1.17," commented Mr. Zapico.
