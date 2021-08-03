Bausch Health Companies EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.97 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$1.66 misses by $1.37.
  • Revenue of $2.1B (+26.5% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $826M vs. estimate of $795.7M.
  • GAAP Cash Generated from Operations of $395M.
  • FY2021 Guidance: Revenue is expected in the range of $8.40B – $8.60B. (consensus $8.65B) vs. prior guidance of $8.60B to $8.80B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $3.35B – $3.50B from previous outlook of $3.40B to $3.55B.
  • Press Release
