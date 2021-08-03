Pitney Bowes EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue
Aug. 03, 2021 7:04 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)PBIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $899.2M (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $3.74M.
- The Company’s full year 2021 expectations remain in-line with its previous communications. The Company continues to expect annual revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single digit range. The Company continues to expect adjusted EPS to grow over prior year driven largely by the improvement in Global Ecommerce, which is expected to be EBITDA positive for the full year. More specifically, adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.42 ($0.35 consensus). The Company also continues to expect lower free cash flow as compared to prior year primarily due to certain items that benefited 2020 and are not expected to continue at the same level in 2021.
- Shares +1% PM.
