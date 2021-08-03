BeiGene plans to build new manufacturing and clinical R&D center in New Jersey

  • BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces its plans to build a new campus for R&D and manufacturing at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey.
  • The company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire an ~42-acre site with over one million square feet of developable real estate, to build a state-of-the-art facility.
  • BeiGene has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the Hopewell property from Lincoln Equities Group, which is expected to Close in the third quarter of 2021.
