BeiGene plans to build new manufacturing and clinical R&D center in New Jersey
Aug. 03, 2021 7:08 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: SA News Team
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) announces its plans to build a new campus for R&D and manufacturing at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey.
- The company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire an ~42-acre site with over one million square feet of developable real estate, to build a state-of-the-art facility.
- BeiGene has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire the Hopewell property from Lincoln Equities Group, which is expected to Close in the third quarter of 2021.