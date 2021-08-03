Marinus Pharma submits ganaxolone application in U.S. for seizures due to rare, genetic epilepsy

Epilepsy treatment
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) perks up 6% premarket after submitting a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for the use of its lead product candidate ganaxolone, to treat seizures associated with CDKL5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare, genetic epilepsy.
  • FDA notification letter is expected before the end of Q3 2021.
  • The NDA acceptance will enable the company to draw $30M of additional cash under its credit financing agreement with Oaktree Capital Management, on or before December 31, 2021.
  • The NDA is supported by data from the Phase 3 Marigold trial in which 101 patients treated with ganaxolone showed a 30.7% median reduction in 28-day major motor seizure frequency, compared to a 6.9% reduction for those receiving placebo, achieving the trial’s primary endpoint (p=0.0036).
  • The NDA includes a request for Priority Review and for Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher as well.
  • Due to COVID-19, Marinus is shifting its top-line data readout for the RAISE trial to H2 2022. The company now expects the vast majority of sites to be open by end of Q3 2021.
