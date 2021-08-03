Marvell acquires networking company Innovium for $1.1B

Aug. 03, 2021

Server Room Series
ty cgi stock/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire data center networking solutions provider Innovium in an all-stock transition worth $1.1B. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2021.
  • The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Marvell's non-GAAP earnings per share in the first full quarter after the transaction closes and accretive in the first full fiscal year thereafter. The deal is expected to add $150 million in incremental revenue in fiscal year 2023.
  • "Our acquisition of Innovium and its complementary offerings further extends Marvell's leadership in the cloud, and I am excited that Innovium has secured significant share at a marquee cloud customer," says Marvell President and CEO Matt Murphy. "Innovium has established itself as a strong cloud data center merchant switch silicon provider with a proven platform, and we look forward to working with their talented team who have a strong track record in the industry for delivering multiple generations of highly successful products."
