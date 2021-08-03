Sage Therapeutics shares rise on narrower Q2 net loss, cash position update

Business trends concept chart and diagram
Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares rise more than 8% during premarket trading after the company reported a narrower second-quarter net loss and provided a cash position update.
  • The company's net loss in the quarter narrowed to $107.2M compared to a net loss of $136.3M for the same period last year.
  • Sage (SAGE) anticipates cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of more than $1.7B at end of 2021.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2021 were $1.9B compared to $2B at March 31, 2021.
  • Research and development expenses were $66.2M in the quarter compared to $73.3M last year.
  • The company posted quarterly revenue that increased 50% to $1.64M, but fell short of analysts' estimate by $0.37M.
  • The topline quarterly performance was primarily driven by higher sales of its postpartum depression treatment ZULRESSO.
  • The company also highlighted continued pipeline expansion and acceleration advancing all three brain health franchises.
  • Sage (SAGE) expects to complete certain ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies for two programs in its early development pipeline in late 2021, SAGE-689 and SAGE-904.
  • Previously: Sage Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.15, misses on revenue (Aug. 3)
