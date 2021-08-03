Veeva Systems buys eLearning content provider Learnaboutgmp
- Learnaboutgmp is a provider of accredited GxP training for life sciences.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- With over 170 course titles and 450 microlearning assets, Learnaboutgmp delivers a complete eLearning library to assist organizations in developing high-impact learning programs, reducing cost, and improve training outcomes.
- Learnaboutgmp will remain headquartered in Ireland and continue operations in the U.S. The company will operate as an independent business unit under its founder and CEO, Graham O'Keeffe.
- "By bringing together industry-leading learning technology and content, we aim to help customers drive more strategic training programs that improve job competency and compliance."
