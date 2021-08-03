Eaton lifts earnings outlook above consensus estimates
- Excluding charges of $0.25 per share related to intangible amortization, $0.18 per share related to acquisitions and divestitures, and $0.03 per share related to a multi-year restructuring program, adjusted earnings per share were a second quarter record of $1.72, up 98% over the second quarter of 2020. ETN +0.5% premarket to $157.20/share.
- Revenue by segment: Electrical Americas +24%; Electrical Global +28%; Aerospace -36%; Vehicle +106%; eMobility +57%.
- Q2 segment margins were 18.6% and up 390 bps over Q2 of 2020, above the high end of the company's guidance range, and a second quarter record.
- Operating cash flow was stronger than expected at $637M and free cash flow was $484M.
- "Building on the momentum from the first quarter, we achieved strong performance in the second quarter," said CEO Craig Arnold. "We delivered record second quarter adjusted earnings per share and segment margins, and organic sales were slightly above the midpoint of our guidance range despite supply chain constraints impacting many of our businesses. We are pleased with how well our businesses are executing in this environment."
- Raised outlook for 2020: Adjusted earnings per share of between $6.58 and $6.88 (vs. $5.90-$6.30 previously) and compared to a consensus forecast of $6.31, The company also expect 2021 full year adjusted operating cash flow of between $2.6B-$2.8B, up $200M at the midpoint over Eaton's previous guidance.