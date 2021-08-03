Stock Yards Bancorp to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares in stock and cash transaction

Aug. 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETStock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) signed a definitive agreement to acquire Commonwealth Bancshares; combined stock and cash transaction is expected to close during Q4.
  • Commonwealth, headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operates 16 total retail branches; as of June 30, 2021, the company reported ~$1.3B in assets, $733M in loans, $1.1B in deposits and $86M in tangible common equity.
  • The combined franchise will serve customers through 79 branches with total assets of ~$7.4B, $4.9B in gross loans, $6.4B in deposits and $7B in trust AUM.
  • Under agreement terms, Commonwealth shareholders will have the right to receive 0.9267 shares of Stock Yards common stock and $11.20 in cash for each share of Commonwealth common stock with total consideration to consist of ~80% stock and 20% cash.
  • Based on July 30 closing price, total transaction value is ~$153M; first FY23 EPS accretion is estimated at ~12% and the tangible book value per share dilution is expected to be earned back in less than two years.
