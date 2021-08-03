Zimmer Biomet narrows 2021 guidance after 65% quarterly growth

Aug. 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)ZBHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results
Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is trading ~1.9% lower on below average volume in the pre-market despite recording another quarterly earnings beat.
  • The company recorded $2.0B in net sales for Q2 2021, indicating ~65.3% YoY growth from the previous year driven by the outperformance of the Knee segment, which generated $665.6M global sales with ~77.5% YoY growth.
  • The Hips division added $474.6M in sales after ~44.0% YoY growth while the S.E.T. division raked in $462.1M sales implying ~57.9% YoY growth.
  • The sales from the U.S. rose ~69.0% YoY to $1.2B, while the EMEA region brought $429.8M in sales with ~96.4% YoY growth.
  • For the fourth consecutive quarter, the company reported net earnings at $142.5M compared to the net loss of $208.2M in the previous year.
  • Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has narrowed the 2021 guidance indicating 14.5% - 16.5% YoY revenue growth and $7.65 - $7.95 adjusted diluted EPS compared to the previous projections of 14.0% - 17.0% YoY growth and $7.60 - $8.00, respectively.
  • “While we anticipate some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, we expect continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021," remarked CEO Bryan Hanson.
  • The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The consensus estimates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) stand at ~15.5% YoY revenue growth and $7.87 EPS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.