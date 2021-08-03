Zimmer Biomet narrows 2021 guidance after 65% quarterly growth
Aug. 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETZimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH)ZBHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is trading ~1.9% lower on below average volume in the pre-market despite recording another quarterly earnings beat.
- The company recorded $2.0B in net sales for Q2 2021, indicating ~65.3% YoY growth from the previous year driven by the outperformance of the Knee segment, which generated $665.6M global sales with ~77.5% YoY growth.
- The Hips division added $474.6M in sales after ~44.0% YoY growth while the S.E.T. division raked in $462.1M sales implying ~57.9% YoY growth.
- The sales from the U.S. rose ~69.0% YoY to $1.2B, while the EMEA region brought $429.8M in sales with ~96.4% YoY growth.
- For the fourth consecutive quarter, the company reported net earnings at $142.5M compared to the net loss of $208.2M in the previous year.
- Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has narrowed the 2021 guidance indicating 14.5% - 16.5% YoY revenue growth and $7.65 - $7.95 adjusted diluted EPS compared to the previous projections of 14.0% - 17.0% YoY growth and $7.60 - $8.00, respectively.
- “While we anticipate some ongoing COVID-19 pressure, we expect continued improvement in procedure volume recovery through the second half of 2021," remarked CEO Bryan Hanson.
- The conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The consensus estimates for Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) stand at ~15.5% YoY revenue growth and $7.87 EPS.