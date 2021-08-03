Canaan receives additional order of 4,000 bitcoin mining machines from HIVE Blockchain Technologies

Aug. 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)CANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) +1.4% premarket, has received a purchase order for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second from HIVE Blockchain Technologies.
  • The company to deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021.
  • This order is an addition to HIVE's previous order placed earlier this year for 6,400 Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 Miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 576 PH/s.
  • Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "The order from HIVE is a testament to the performance of our mining machines as well as our ability to form long-term and mutually beneficial miner relationships. With compelling computing power and impressive cost-efficiency, we look forward to continued corporations with our mining company clients to jointly capitalize the enormous opportunities from the fast-growing cryptocurrency industry."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.