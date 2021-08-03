Canaan receives additional order of 4,000 bitcoin mining machines from HIVE Blockchain Technologies
Aug. 03, 2021 7:53 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)CANBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) +1.4% premarket, has received a purchase order for 4,000 bitcoin mining machines with an aggregate operating hash power of 272 Petahash per second from HIVE Blockchain Technologies.
- The company to deliver the mining machines in two tranches over the next 60 days, 2,000 machines in August 2021 and 2,000 machines in September 2021.
- This order is an addition to HIVE's previous order placed earlier this year for 6,400 Canaan AvalonMiner 1246 Miners with an aggregate operating hash power of 576 PH/s.
- Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Canaan, commented, "The order from HIVE is a testament to the performance of our mining machines as well as our ability to form long-term and mutually beneficial miner relationships. With compelling computing power and impressive cost-efficiency, we look forward to continued corporations with our mining company clients to jointly capitalize the enormous opportunities from the fast-growing cryptocurrency industry."