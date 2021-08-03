International Game Technology soars after strong results leads to balance sheet improvement
Aug. 03, 2021
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) powers higher after smashing analyst estimates with its Q2 report off what the company calls a progressive recovery in land-based gaming and strong increase in digital/betting activities. IGT saw its leverage profile improve substantially ahead of expectations.
- Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on IGT after the sizzling quarter.
- "The strong upside in the quarter is consistent with that of other names in Gaming thus far, with the cash generation particularly important for IGT, as it progresses to the <4X leverage target. We expect this progress should result in a positive reaction in the shares, particularly given the recent weakness," updates analyst David Katz.
- Shares of International Game Technology (IGT) are up 9.38% premarket to $20.76. The early move puts shares back over the 100-day moving average.