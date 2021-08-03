International Game Technology soars after strong results leads to balance sheet improvement

Paying Bills
KreativePics/iStock via Getty Images

  • International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) powers higher after smashing analyst estimates with its Q2 report off what the company calls a progressive recovery in land-based gaming and strong increase in digital/betting activities. IGT saw its leverage profile improve substantially ahead of expectations.
  • Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on IGT after the sizzling quarter.
  • "The strong upside in the quarter is consistent with that of other names in Gaming thus far, with the cash generation particularly important for IGT, as it progresses to the <4X leverage target. We expect this progress should result in a positive reaction in the shares, particularly given the recent weakness," updates analyst David Katz.
  • Shares of International Game Technology (IGT) are up 9.38% premarket to $20.76. The early move puts shares back over the 100-day moving average.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.