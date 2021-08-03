Phillips 66 tops Q2 estimates; chemicals posts record earnings, refining struggles
- Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) +0.2% pre-market after Q2 earnings easily exceed Wall Street estimates, coming in at a profit for the first time in more than a year.
- Q2 GAAP earnings totaled $296M, compared with a $654M loss in Q1, reflecting a recovery from Q1's winter storms and continued product demand improvement as economies rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Phillips says its chemicals unit generated record quarterly earnings of $623M, compared with $154M in Q1, supported by strong demand, utilization and margins.
- Earnings in the midstream unit surged to $312M from $76M in Q1, and income in the marketing and specialties segment rose to $476M from $290M in the previous period.
- Phillips 66's refining business continued to struggle, reporting a $729M loss vs. a $1B loss in the prior quarter, as the benefit of improved market crack spreads was more than offset by higher RIN costs, lower electricity sales in the Texas market, lower clean product differentials and other factors.
- Phillips 66 says it generated $1.7B in cash from operations during the quarter.