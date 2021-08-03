Incyte tops Q1 forecast; Jakafi revenue outlook lowered

Aug. 03, 2021 7:58 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)INCYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Computer key - 2nd quarter
jurgenfr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) reports Q2 2021 results and provides an update on its development portfolio.
  • Total revenues rose marginally by 2.6% to $705.7M, surpassing analyst estimates of $686.95M.
  • Jakafi and Iclusig net product revenues rose 12% and 24%, respectively to $529.1M and $28.2M.
  • Pemazyre net product revenues surged 373% to $17.9M.
  • GAAP net income of 149.5M; EPS fell 49% to $0.67.
  • Non-GAAP net income declined 34.6% Y/Y to 178.8M with EPS of $0.80, ahead of consensus of $0.74.
  • FY21 Outlook: Jakafi (ruxolitinib) revenues of $2,125M - $2,170M from prior uidance of $2,125M - $2,20M.
  • The sNDA seeking approval of ruxolitinib for the treatment of steroid-refractory chronic GVHD is under review; the PDUFA date was extended to September 22, 2021.
  • QD ruxolitinib is in stability testing with an NDA submission planned for early 2022. Clinical studies evaluating ruxolitinib in combination with parsaclisib, INCB57643 and INCB00928 (ALK2), are progressing as expected.
  • In June, the EMA's advisory group issued a positive opinion recommending the conditional marketing authorization of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
  • In July, the FDA issued a complete response letter for retifanlimab BLA as a treatment for squamous cell carcinoma of the anal canal (SCAC).
  • Registration-directed trials of retifanlimab in MSI-high endometrial and Merkel cell carcinoma are ongoing. The MAA seeking approval of retifanlimab in SCAC remains under review with the EMA.
  • The PDUFA date for ruxolitinib cream NDA seking approval for the treatment of atopic dermatitis is extended to September 21, 2021.
  • A Phase 3 trial (TRuE-AD3) evaluating ruxolitinib cream in children (ages 2 to <12 years) with atopic dermatitis is ongoing.
  • Earlier today, Incyte and Lilly reported that baricitinib reduces deaths among COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation.
