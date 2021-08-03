Cummins beats Q2 estimates, weighs alternatives for Filtration unit
Aug. 03, 2021 8:03 AM ETCummins Inc. (CMI)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Cummins (NYSE:CMI) +1.3% premarket to $232/share following Q2 beats on the top and bottom lines.
- Net income rose to $600M, or $4.10 per diluted share vs. $276M, or $1.89 per diluted share a year earlier.
- Revenue by segment: Engine +75%; Distribution +20%; Components +73%; Power Systems +47%; New Power +140%.
- Cummins also announced the exploration of strategic alternatives for its Filtration business unit. Potential strategic alternatives to be explored include the separation of the business into a standalone company.
- "Strong demand across many of our key markets drove continued sales growth in the second quarter, particularly in North America, and resulted in solid profitability," said CEO Tom Linebarger. "The strength of the order board reflects robust underlying demand in many of our markets which is remarkable considering the challenges and uncertainty we faced during this same period last year. I cannot thank our employees and the employees of our supply base enough for their unwavering contributions during these challenging times given the significant supply chain constraints we continue to experience in our industry."
- Maintains full year 2021 revenue guidance to 20% to 24%. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 15.5% to 16.0% and the company expects to return 75% of operating cash flow to shareholders in 2021 in the form of dividends and share repurchases.