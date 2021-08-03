CECO Environmental's Board authorize $5M share buyback program

Aug. 03, 2021 8:10 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)CECEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has announced a share repurchase program to buy back up to $5M of its outstanding common shares through December 31, 2021. Shares are trading 4.04% higher pre-market.
  • The $5M authorization represents ~2% of outstanding shares based on the closing stock price of $7.04 as of June 30, 2021. The program is designed to reduce share count over time, return value to CECO shareholders and offset dilution from previous share issuances.
  • The company reported its Q2 results on August 03, with EPS in-line with estimates while revenue exceeding estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.