CECO Environmental's Board authorize $5M share buyback program
Aug. 03, 2021 8:10 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)CECEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has announced a share repurchase program to buy back up to $5M of its outstanding common shares through December 31, 2021. Shares are trading 4.04% higher pre-market.
- The $5M authorization represents ~2% of outstanding shares based on the closing stock price of $7.04 as of June 30, 2021. The program is designed to reduce share count over time, return value to CECO shareholders and offset dilution from previous share issuances.
- The company reported its Q2 results on August 03, with EPS in-line with estimates while revenue exceeding estimates.