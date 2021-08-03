Meritor eyes electric commercial vehicles with new investment in SEA Electric
Aug. 03, 2021 8:11 AM ETMeritor, Inc. (MTOR)MTORBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) announces an equity investment in SEA Electric Holdings Pty Ltd.
- Sea Electric is described as a global leader in commercial electric vehicles for urban delivery and logistics. SEA Electric currently partners with commercial vehicle OEMs, dealers, operators and upfitters to deliver a range of zero-emissions trucks with remote mount electrification solutions to the medium and heavy-duty (Class 3-8) commercial vehicle market.
- Meritor (MTOR) CEO Chris Villavarayan says the new collaboration with SEA Electric gives it another path to apply expertise in electrification solutions for the medium-duty market.
- SEA Electric is on schedule to deliver more than 500 electric commercial vehicles this year and plans to have more than 15K vehicles on the road by the end of 2023.
- Last month, Citi called out second-half catalysts for MTOR.