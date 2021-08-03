ON Semiconductor upgraded at Morgan Stanley after earnings strength

  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reported strong second-quarter earnings yesterday with upside guidance, prompting an upgrade at Morgan Stanley from Underweight to Equal Weight.
  • Analyst Joseph Moore says the company "reported the strongest results out of all of the broad based suppliers in our coverage."
  • Moore sees ON's portfolio optimization efforts driving continued "strong fundamental performance."
  • The analyst is sticking to the sidelines because the company's gross margin improvement is likely at least partially due to cyclical elements.
  • Morgan Stanley raises its ON price target by $10 to $42.
  • ON Semi shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $43.92.
  • Background: ON Semiconductor pops 10% after Q2 beats amid global chip shortage
