ON Semiconductor upgraded at Morgan Stanley after earnings strength
Aug. 03, 2021 8:13 AM ET ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reported strong second-quarter earnings yesterday with upside guidance, prompting an upgrade at Morgan Stanley from Underweight to Equal Weight.
- Analyst Joseph Moore says the company "reported the strongest results out of all of the broad based suppliers in our coverage."
- Moore sees ON's portfolio optimization efforts driving continued "strong fundamental performance."
- The analyst is sticking to the sidelines because the company's gross margin improvement is likely at least partially due to cyclical elements.
- Morgan Stanley raises its ON price target by $10 to $42.
- ON Semi shares are up 0.6% pre-market to $43.92.
