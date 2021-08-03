Ready Capital acquired real estate finance and investment company, Red Stone
- Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) acquired Red Stone, a real estate finance and investment company that provides innovative financial products and services to the multifamily affordable housing industry, and its affiliates.
- Ready Capital acquired the entities through which Red Stone conducts its affordable housing finance business in exchange for cash and stock as well as the assumption of certain Red Stone guarantees of secured indebtedness.
- The acquisition will further diversify Ready Capital's business and represents its commitment to affordable housing.
- "Affordable housing finance presents a significant growth opportunity that will benefit our shareholders by expanding our presence in a sector with low correlation to our other businesses," chairman & CEO Tom Capasse commented.