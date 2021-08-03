CME Group posts its largest average daily volume for July
Aug. 03, 2021 8:35 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The global derivatives exchange CME Group's (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume of 17.1M contracts for the month of July slips from 18.4M in June, but rises 25% Y/Y.
- Interest rate and equity index ADV makes up 74%, or 12.6M contracts of the total July ADV.
- July ADV across asset classes, compared with July 2020 includes:
- Largest July monthly ADV, and highest Y/Y monthly ADV growth since March 2020;
- Micro Bitcoin futures reached 17.6K ADV, including 1.4M+ contracts since their May 3 launch; these contracts represented 0.4% of overall equity index ADV.
- Interest rate monthly ADV rose 96%, while SOFR futures ADV increased 221%, and interest rate options grew 104%;
- Copper options ADV grew 235%;
- Micro E-mini futures and options represented 37.6% of overall equity index ADV and;
- Equity index options ADV increased 19%.
- Last week, CME Group's Q2 earnings beat on increased trading volume, new products