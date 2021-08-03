ConocoPhillips posts Q2 earnings topper, provides production guidance
Aug. 03, 2021 8:25 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)COPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor54 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +0.7% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings, which came in at the highest level in nearly three years.
- Q2 adjusted earnings swung to a $1.7B from a $1B adjusted loss in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 adjusted production excluding Libya rose 3% Y/Y to 1.547B boe/day.
- The company's total average realized price in the quarter more than doubled to $50.03/boe from $23.09/boe a year ago.
- Q3 adjusted production excluding Libya is forecast at 1.48B-1.52B boe/day, reflecting seasonal turnarounds planned in Alaska and the Asia Pacific region; all other guidance items are unchanged.
- Conoco was one of the first major energy companies to commit to raising shareholder returns in response to high commodity prices, when earlier this summer it announced plans to increase stock buybacks this year by $1B.