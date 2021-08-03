Cerberus Sentinel buys managed services provider VelocIT
- VelocIT is a New Jersey-based managed services provider.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- As per the terms, VelocIT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel (OTCPK:CISO) and will continue to provide integrated risk managed services to national customers.
- David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel: “VelocIT offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus team. VelocIT will further enable our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field.”