Cerberus Sentinel buys managed services provider VelocIT

  • VelocIT is a New Jersey-based managed services provider.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • As per the terms, VelocIT will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cerberus Sentinel (OTCPK:CISO) and will continue to provide integrated risk managed services to national customers.
  • David Jemmett, CEO and founder of Cerberus Sentinel: “VelocIT offered us an attractive model for managed security services and consulting services. Their customer-first culture and talented team are a valuable addition to the Cerberus team. VelocIT will further enable our differentiation in the marketplace and continue expanding our expertise and offerings in the cybersecurity field.”
