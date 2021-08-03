Mid-America Apartment Communities prices ~$212M equity offering

  • Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) -0.85% premarket, has priced forward sale public offering of 1.1M common stock for expected gross proceeds of ~$212M.
  • MAA has entered into forward sale agreements with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities or their affiliates.
  • The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2021.
  • MAA expects to contribute the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to its operating partnership, Mid-America Apartments, L.P., which will use the proceeds for its development and redevelopment activities, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The transaction is to be settled no later than February 2, 2023.
