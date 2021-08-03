National Retail Properties FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Aug. 03, 2021 National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)
- National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN): Q2 FFO of $0.70 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $179.01M (+9.4% Y/Y) beats by $2.01M.
- Core FFO guidance for 2021 was increased from a range of $2.70 to $2.75 to a range of $2.75 to $2.80 per share ($2.75 consensus). The 2021 AFFO is estimated to be $2.95 to $3.00 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.60 to $1.65 per share, plus $1.15 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate and any charges for impairments or loss on early extinguishment of debt.
