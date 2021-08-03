Franklin Resources EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.18; GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.22.
  • Revenue of $2.17B (+82.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • “Specific to the third quarter, we saw positive net flows into the majority of our specialist investment managers – and Benefit Street Partner, Clarion, ClearBridge, Fiduciary Trust International, and Martin Currie all reached record highs in AUM. Alternative net inflows were a record $3.1 billion, and fixed income net flows returned to positive territory at $2.1 billion".
  • Press Release
