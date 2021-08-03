Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I prices $250M IPO

Aug. 03, 2021 8:35 AM ETBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (HWELU), an SPAC, has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00/unit, with expected proceeds of $250M.
  • The underwriter has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the IPO price.
  • Closing date is expected to be August 5, 2021.
  • Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant to acquire one share of Class A common stock at $11.50 per share exercise price
  • The units are expected to begin trading on NASDAQ on August 03 under the symbol "HWELU." The Class A common stock and the warrants are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbols "HWEL" and "HWELW," respectively.
