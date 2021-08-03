Gilat’s global mobility platform nabs multi-million dollar order from SES
Aug. 03, 2021
- Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) received a multi-million-dollar order by SES for its global mobility platform.
- Through this agreement, the company's maritime leadership will strengthen to top cruise lines and maritime service providers who will be able to access satellite-enabled services delivered by SES's O3b mPOWER and geostationary fleet through Gilat's multi-orbit platform.
- This network expansion will position Gilat’s VSAT platform at over a dozen gateways to form a resilient multi-orbit and secure global network and enable superb passenger wi-fi experience.
- Shares trade 0.5% higher premarket