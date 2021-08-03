Marathon Digital mines a record 442.2 bitcoins in July on higher global hash rate

Crypto currency / Blockchain concept with coin on the motherboard
adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) increases bitcoin production by 66%, or a record 442.2 new minted bitcoins for the month of July, due predominately to favorable changes in the global hash rate, the company said.
  • July's BTC production has increased by 777.4% from January output of 50.4 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 6,225.6 BTC.
  • Cash and bitcoin holdings, known as total liquidity, was ~$352.6M as of August 1, 2021.
  • Received ~19,401 S19 Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain YTD with an additional 4,287 S19 Pro ASIC miners currently in transit.

Source: Marathon

  • On Aug. 1, the fair market value of one BTC was ~$41,870, which implies a total position value of $260.7M.
  • "With the new upgrades to our systems, we are in a stronger position to effectively deploy the large number of miners we expect to receive from Bitmain over the coming year," CEO Fred Thiel said.
  • On Monday, the company purchased 30K S19j Pro bitcoin miners from Bitmain for $120.7M.
