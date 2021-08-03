Mall stocks: Victoria's Secret breaks free from Bath & Body Works
Aug. 03, 2021 8:55 AM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO), BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- L Brands (NYSE:LB) is now formally called Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) after the separation of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) into an independent, publicly traded company.
- Victoria's Secret (VSCO) includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty. VSCO is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. The retailer has nearly 1.4K retail stores worldwide.
- For its part, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) says innovation remains at its foundation and points to leadership positions across key product categories, strong performance across channels, and a highly loyal and growing customer base. The retailer says it is poised to continue its track record of industry-leading growth and profitability.
- Morgan Stanley is positive on the trimmed-down Bath & Body Works (BBWI).
- "We trim our LB price target to $82 ex-VSCO, though our OW view is unchanged. LB's historical track record & clear runway for growth suggest a revenue & margin trajectory that rivals the best in our coverage. We think the business is worth at least 10x '23e EV/EBITDA & maintain our OW rating."
