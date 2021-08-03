Mall stocks: Victoria's Secret breaks free from Bath & Body Works

Aug. 03, 2021 8:55 AM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO), BBWIBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Victoria"s Secret
kokkai/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) is now formally called Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) after the separation of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) into an independent, publicly traded company.
  • Victoria's Secret (VSCO) includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty. VSCO is the world’s largest intimates specialty retailer offering a wide assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. The retailer has nearly 1.4K retail stores worldwide.
  • For its part, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) says innovation remains at its foundation and points to leadership positions across key product categories, strong performance across channels, and a highly loyal and growing customer base. The retailer says it is poised to continue its track record of industry-leading growth and profitability.
  • Morgan Stanley is positive on the trimmed-down Bath & Body Works (BBWI).
  • "We trim our LB price target to $82 ex-VSCO, though our OW view is unchanged. LB's historical track record & clear runway for growth suggest a revenue & margin trajectory that rivals the best in our coverage. We think the business is worth at least 10x '23e EV/EBITDA & maintain our OW rating."
  • Seeking Alpha author Cashflow Hunter has a breakdown on how the numbers stack up for VSCO and BBWI.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.