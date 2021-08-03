L3Harris posts Q2 earnings beat but cuts full-year revenue guidance

L3Harris building in Burlington, Canada.
  • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) narrowly topped Q2 earnings and revenue expectations, but it lowers guidance for full-year revenues.
  • The company now sees FY 2021 revenues of $18.1B-$18.5B, below previous guidance of $18.5B-$18.9B and $18.67B analyst consensus estimate, while narrowing guidance for full-year adjusted EPS to $12.80-$13.00 from $12.70-$13.00 previously and in line with $12.99 consensus.
  • Q2 GAAP net income rose 49% Y/Y to $413M, adjusted EBIT improved 7.3% to $869M, and adjusted EBIT margin expanded 40 bps to 18.6%.
  • Q2 revenues rose 5% Y/Y (6.2% on an organic basis), with solid growth across key end-markets as well as growth in all segments, with Integrated Mission Systems jumping 12%, Aviation Systems up 4.7%, Communication Systems gaining 3.2% and Space and Airborne Systems also rising 3.2%.
  • L3Harris also said it agreed to sell its electron devices business to Arlington Capital Partners for $185M, which it says brings total gross proceeds from completed and announced divestitures since the 2019 merger to ~$2.7B.
  • L3Harris declared a $1.02/share quarterly dividend last week.
